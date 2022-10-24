Steve Austin Gets Compactor Named After Him Amid Madison, WI Climate Change Efforts

The city of Madison, WI, has officially revealed that one of its two new garbage compactors will be named in an homage to Steve Austin, with the equipment now being formally designated as “Stone Cold Squeeze Often” after online polling.

The compactor sports a logo graphic reminiscent of the Texas Rattlesnake featuring a skull and crossbones superimposed with the chosen name. Both compactors were employed in an effort to reduce diesel fuel consumption and are projected to save up to 188 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year as a more fuel-efficient alternative to current infrastructure, according to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. The city states that this will function to assist in reaching the goal of a net-zero carbon emission status by 2030.