Steve Austin Gives New Update On Knee Surgery Recovery

Steve Austin has provided a new update on his recovery from knee surgery. Austin underwent the surgery back in late December, and she gave an update on his recovery in an interview with Adrian Hernandez.

“Doing good, I’m about 13 weeks out,” Austin said (per Fightful). “It really takes about a year for these things to fully heal up, so it’s still a little bit tender, but just got back in the car and started driving. We’re about to run the Mint 400. Zach’s run it a couple of times but he’s broke so he hadn’t finished it. It’s going to be a rough race, probably the roughest race I’ve ever driven. If I can just keep my knee together, that’s my break leg. I’m just going to do the best I can.”

He continued, “The knee is feeling solid, I’m out of pain because it cut all of that arthritis out when they put that new joint in there. I’m in a good place, but I’ve got some work to do.”