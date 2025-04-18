During an interview with the Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), Steve Austin said that he’s not actively seeking to return to the ring, as he thinks the younger generation needs their time to shine. He also noted that he’s focused on his racing career.

Steve Austin said: “I don’t think about anything like that. I’ve kind of moved on down the road. Don’t get me wrong, the competitive side of me, which transfers into the racing I’m doing now, I want to be the best at everything I do. You still go back and watch these guys and gals in the ring in WWE and you think, ‘I could’ve given Kevin Owens a little bit more than what I had.’ Sometimes you think about it, but the time right now for the people in the ring, it’s for the younger generation.

“It’s for the men and women on the road. I leave it to them. They’ve taken it to a great place and business has grown to something that I never would have imagined. Don’t get wrong, I can still whoop some ass, but I’m not looking to get back in the ring at any time in the future because these young cats need something to shoot for. Stone Cold don’t need to beat nobody’s ass anymore. That’s the bottom line because I said so.”