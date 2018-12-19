wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Austin Offers Thanks For Birthday Wishes, Mustafa Ali Posts Heartfelt Message To 205 Crew, Tommaso Ciampa Will Miss Nikki Cross
– Steve Austin thanked everyone for all the birthday wishes and said he’ll make “54 and 2019 a bad ass year”…
MANY THANKS FOR ALL OF THE HAPPY BIRTHDAY WISHES FROM EVERYONE!! MUCH APPRECIATED AND I AM GOING TO MAKE 54 AND 2019 A BAD ASS YEAR.
AND THAT’S THE BOTTOM LINE CAUSE STONE COLD SAID SO! pic.twitter.com/vQFCDe9EGG
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) December 19, 2018
– Mustafa Ali posted the following message to he 205 Live roster…
@WWE205Live took me to #WrestleMania. It took me to #SurvivorSeries. And now, it takes me to #SDLive.
Forever indebted to that crew. I'll always be fighting for them. pic.twitter.com/ZlVl4fehMD
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) December 19, 2018
– Tommaso Ciampa posted the following message to Nikki Cross…
atNikkiCrossWWE,
As the Gatekeeper of NXT, let me say, your kind of crazy is always welcome here 🖤💛
The other 5 can paint themselves red and blue from head to toe for all I care. pic.twitter.com/bs3q4fqCJY
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) December 19, 2018