Steve Austin On How His Broken Skull Sessions Interview With Chris Jericho Happened

The WWE made a huge announcement earlier today, revealing that AEW star Chris Jericho will be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, which airs on April 11 after night two of Wrestlemania. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Steve Austin spoke about how the special came together. It was also noted within the article that AEW President Tony Khan gave his approval for Jericho to appear. Here are highlights:

On how the idea came about: “I was having a beer one night after my Broken Skull Sessions interview with The Undertaker aired, and out of the blue, Chris Jericho reached out and said, ‘Man, that was a great interview.’ I sent him back a couple of those emojis, one of a beer mug and the other of an eagle, and then he called me right then and there. We got to talking. I’ve always respected the hell out of his career, and I’m glad they’re around—it gives the guys and girls in professional wrestling more places to work. I said, ‘I’d love to have you on the show.’ And he said he’d love to do it, so I checked with Vince [McMahon] about it.”

On getting Vince McMahon’s approval: “I texted Vince and said we had this badass idea about Jericho coming on the show. Vince goes, ‘It’s cool. Go ahead.’ But me and Vince don’t always do well with phones and texts and all that, so I texted one more time, ‘Are you sure it’s O.K. to have Chris Jericho on the show?’ Vince gave me the thumbs up, and Chris came out to do the show.”

On if there will be any topic off limits: “We go into everything. Jericho is one of the all-time greats, and it’s going to be cool to have someone from AEW on a WWE show. To bottom line it, I’m excited for people to watch this show.”