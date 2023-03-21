Steve Austin on How Much He Owes Bret Hart for Helping His Career

– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic’s Casual Conversations, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recalled his feud with Bret Hart and how much it helped his career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Steve Austin on owing Bret Hart a lot for helping his career at WrestleMania 13: “We went into [WrestleMania] 13 and we went to a room, and we knew what we needed to do and we went out to the ring and Bret said, ‘Hey,’ and he gave me the idea for something that happened in that match. So, I owe a huge part of my career to Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart.”

Austin on his respect for Bret Hart: “I love the guy, I respect him, we wrestled all over the world and we have a mutual respect for each other. Bret Hart helped make ‘Stone Cold’ in the largest degree possible.”