Steve Austin on Kane’s Induction Being Well Deserved, Wishing He Could Face Roman Reigns

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, who discussed a number of topics, including Roman Reigns and his former onscreen rival Kane. Below are some highlights on WrestlingInc.com.

Steve Austin on Kane getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame: “Are you kidding me? It’s about time! Well, he’s been in the ring a couple of times. No surprise, one of the greatest gimmicks of all time. One of the greatest characters of all time, along with the Undertaker, we all know that. Kane has had an absolutely phenomenal career, with all the transitions he made with that. I had him on Broken Skull Sessions and we had a blast. When you see this monster of a man in this mask and this red and black suit, it terrifies you, but when you meet Glenn Jacobs, the man? In the locker room, all the boys are messing around, wasting time before a show as we do, but Glenn’s the guy over there reading a book. He’s so well-read, so intelligent, such a gentleman. You would be so surprised to know the man versus the character. A great body of work, and very well deserved.”

AUstin on Roman Reigns: “There’s a lot of guys I wish I got to do business with There’s generational gaps, but you always have those fantasy match-ups. You see what a guy’s doing and you think, ‘I could have done something with that guy. We could’ve made something really memorable. I think [Roman’s] doing great work. He’s a great performer, and sometimes he’s a little underrated. He’s phenomenal.”