Steve Austin on Retiring in 2003, If We Will See Him at WrestleMania 39

– During a recent interview with NBC 4 Los Angeles, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin discussed his career, retirement, if he will show up at WrestleMania 39, and more. Below are some highlights:

Steve Austin on his in-ring retirement in 2003: “You have to understand that I retired in 2003, so it’s been a long time, so I’m over it. But when I walked away from the business of Sports Entertainment I endeavored into other things: I work with Kawasaki motor sports on the side by side division, I’m in the beer business, and I do other things. Coming back to do something from time to time is fine, because I love my relationship with WWE, but my days in the ring are done…although, I did do the main event at WrestleMania last year in Dallas, but that was kind of a fluke and we pulled it off. It’s good to be back and see some of the faces. I’m looking forward to the guys I’m going to see tonight, but I’ve been gone for a long time, and I do not miss it.”

On how he misses the camaraderie within the business: “Well yeah, I miss the boys. That’s what I miss. You miss going up and down the road telling stories, laughing, and doing things to entertain each other when you’re doing the grind on the road…just living life. It’s a different breed of animals, or guys, or human beings, that get into this business, and birds of a feather flock together and the sports entertainment industry draws some very unique characters.”

On if he will see him at WrestleMania 39: “Man…I’ve just been busy working on this show. I haven’t got a phone call yet and it’s about two weeks away so I don’t expect to be there, but anything can happen.”

Austin did return to the ring last year at WrestleMania 38, facing Kevin Owens in an impromptu main event match at WrestleMania 38: Night 1.