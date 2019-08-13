Steve Austin On Whether He Ever Shot Down Attitude Era Angles That He Thought Went Too Far

– During an interview with Sam Roberts on Notsam Wrestling, Steve Austin discussed whether he ever shot down pitched angles in the Attitude Era that he felt went too far. Austin recalled several angles that he was worried about, particularly in regard to viewers emulating, but said he never ultimately said no for that reason. He also recalled the reaction to the infamous Brian Pillman home invasion angle and WWE getting in trouble for the whole thing.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On if he ever shot down any angles that were pitched to him for going too far: “Man, that actual incident [where he made Vince McMahon wet himself by holding a fake gun to his head], I was like, ‘Man, if I hold a gun to his head, it’s kind of graphic. I was thinking about one of the times when me and Kane were going to have a First Blood match, and he’d say if he lost the match, he’s gonna set himself on fire. And I’m thinking, ‘Okay, if I go out there and endorse this, people are gonna be setting themselves on fire.’ Because I thought people might be taking some of these things a little too literally or seriously. So along the way, there was a couple of things that were kind of, so edgy I kind of thought, ‘Yeah, there could be repercussions from this.’ But at the end of the day, I always said, ‘Let’s go for it.'”

On the Brian Pillman home invasion angle: “You would think that I would have said ‘Hey,’ when they said ‘Hey, well you’re going to bust into Pillman’s house and you’re gonna break out his window with a baseball bat and then Pillman’s gonna pull a gun on you, and maybe shots are fired or maybe they’re not fired.’ You know, they got in a lot of trouble for that … and no pun intended, but it was like a shoot. And people were like, ‘Oh, you crossed the line.’ It’s like when you’re wrestling, when you cross a line because of what you are, and I was kind of like, being construed as being so real, that’s why we crossed the line. But I loved that angle.”

