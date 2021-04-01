Steve Austin On Why He Doesn’t Do A Weekly Podcast Anymore

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Steve Austin spoke about why he no longer does his weekly Stone Cold podcast, instead doing a series called Broken Skull Sessions. Here are highlights:

On doing the Broken Skull Sessions now: “I’m really enjoying the Broken Skull Sessions, mainly because I’m doing maybe one a month. We tape them whenever; if a window of opportunity lands up, we get a guest that we’re looking for. The weekly podcast started getting a little bit in the way and became overbearing, so I just opted out.”

On preferring the WWE Network show: “When WWE approached me for Broken Skull Sessions, I decided to trade in the microphone so I could be seen on their streaming service [the WWE Network]. It’s obviously a different platform, and felt like [I was] trading in jobs. I have a full team working with me. During the podcast, it was just me trying to get the show to a producer, who’d put the commercials in. With the Network show, I can do a lot of research to cover a 20- or 30-year career of some of these cats. The show might last only 45 minutes to an hour but there’s a lot of prep that goes into it.”

On other projects he’s working on: “My Broken Skulls IPA continues to grow in 23 states. It just launched in Japan. I’m also the brand ambassador for Kawasaki Motorsports, a relationship I’m very proud of. We’ll see if we get another episode of Straight Up Steve Austin [on the USA Network].”