Steve Austin Once Again States He Won’t Wrestle Again

– Steve Austin recently spoke to ESPN about a potential in ring return and more. Highlights are below.

On Having One More Match: “I’d be happy to give you a two-letter answer: N.O. It’s like people say, it’s show business, and in the wrestling business, it’s never say never. If you ask me, ‘Steve do you have a couple of Stunners, a couple of right hands or do you have some hell raising left in you?’ Absolutely, I do. But just to go in there, lace them up and go in there for a 15-, 20-minute match? No, man. I don’t. Nor do I want to. I did what I did, and in WrestleMania 19, that was my last match with The Rock and he beat me 1-2-3 right in the middle of the ring. Took three Rock Bottoms, but that was the last match that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will ever have. The expectations would be off the charts. We talk about what it takes for The Undertaker to get ready for a match. You’ll hear that discussed on the Broken Skull Session after Survivor Series. The wrestling business for me, it’s very addictive. I was hooked on that business, and I loved it. As many years as I’ve been away from the business, I have fond memories. Whereas, when I was forced to take myself out of the equation, I had a hard time dealing with it. So why go back and get so immersed in that world, knowing that it would be a short road? And the build up and then the match. I just think when it was all said and done, it would be anticlimactic for me. I don’t have anything to prove. People can judge me on the career that I had. So, I’d rather leave well enough alone is the simple answer.”

On CM Punk Returning: “Pure speculation, but he’s certainly young enough and in good enough shape to do it. I know that he’s still doing his MMA training, so I know that means he’s in shape. I don’t know, that’s completely up to CM Punk. But I’m just excited that he’s back with the WWE. Some things have been mended. I know there was hard feelings on either side, so the fact that he’s back in the fold, I know he loves the business of professional wrestling or sports entertainment. He’s very opinionated, has a very knowledgeable opinion of the business, because of the roads that he’s traveled and the level of success that he’s had. And he’s a really smart guy and he’s a great promo and a great analytical mind. So, I’m glad that he’s back. I hope that he enjoys his ride. It’s good to see him and WWE have mended whatever happened back in the day. I’m excited for him, because I’m a CM Punk fan and I always have been. I’m happy for the guy.”

On Changing Something In Wrestling: “I always think the work could improve — the in-ring product, not being able to see the gaps, the tells. To make the in-ring product even better than it is now. With respect to athleticism, it’s about as high as it can get. But just everything tightened up and everything looks like a complete shoot. And wins and losses do matter. It’s always about the in-ring product. And the bottom line is when you’re watching it, it needs to appear as real as possible. That’s not a critique or an indictment. That’s just you asked me what could be better — that could be better.”

On The Wednesday Night War: “I DVR everything, and I watch specific matches that people tell me to go check out. AEW is doing AEW and WWE continues to do WWE. I’m seeing so much wrestling on television, along with the Backstage show, which I think is great. I love SmackDown on Fridays and I love NWA Power on YouTube. I’m just glad there’s been a resurgence in the business and it’s coming back on television with the volume that it is. I’m hoping with all the wrestling there is that people are digging it and it grows the audience. I don’t know if it’ll grow it back to what it was during the Monday Night Wars, but I hope it grows the business and it continues to provide a great living for the guys and gals that get in this business and need a place to work.”