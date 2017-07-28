Steve Austin’s Ex-Wife Reveals Why He Didn’t Attend Owen Hart’s Funeral

Jeanie Clark, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s ex-wife (from 1993 to 1999) and formerly Lady Blossom in WCW (she was Austin’s valet for a time), recently spoke with the Dirty Sheets podcast to promote her new book, “Through The Shattered Glass.” Part of the podcast is available below.

Clarke claims to have suggested the “Stone Cold” in-ring name to Austin after telling him to drink his tea before it got “stone cold.”

Clarke also said that Austin refused to attend Owen Hart’s funeral because he never forgave Hart for injuring him and not apologizing for it afterward (referring to the injury he suffered from an Owen Hart piledriver). She went on to add that Austin thought Hart may have injured him on purpose.

Clarke added that she and Austin are on good terms now and in regular contact. The two have two daughters together.