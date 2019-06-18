Steve Austin Addresses His Controversial Podcast With Dean Ambrose, Whether He Has Any Heat With Jon Moxley

On the latest edition of the Steve Austin Show Podcast, Steve Austin addressed his controversial Stone Cold Podcast episode with Jon Moxley (then Dean Ambrose in WWE) from back in 2016 which became known for its awkwardness, with Moxley seemingly not interested in giving answers and Austin becoming visibly frustrated with his guest’s lack of engagement. Moxley addressed the podcast himself a few weeks ago, saying he was uncomfortable with some of the personal questions in prep with the producer and felt like he couldn’t say the things he really wanted to say about WWE because he was WWE Champion at the time.

Austin said that he and Ambrose/Moxley got off to a bad start and never were able to recover, but that he never had any issues with Moxley and that the two recently had a nice conversation together. He added that he thinks Moxley will be on his podcast in the future.

On his podcast with Moxley getting off to a bad start: “I did a Stone Cold Podcast a couple years ago with Dean Ambrose, and for whatever reason, we got off on the wrong track and it was a rough podcast. I have been carrying a thousand pounds on my back ever since that happened, I felt so bad about that interview and I was leading the interview so I take the fault of it because I’m there to get people over and make them come off like a million bucks. And we just come off on the wrong street and just kept taking left turns and never got back on track, well we never were on track. He had his reasons and I had mine.”

On if the Stone Cold Podcast got cancelled due to the interview: “For all this time, I felt like sh*t about that interview and people say ‘Oh, the Stone Cold Podcast got canceled because of how bad that interview was.’ No, I had fulfilled my commitment, that’s why the podcast stopped.”

On if there is any heat between him and Moxley: “And everybody thought there was heat between myself and Dean Ambrose, and I didn’t know what to think because I didn’t really know Dean real well, I respected his talent, I researched the hell out of him and seen all of his indie stuff, think he’s an amazing talent, and then all of a sudden we just get off to the wrong start. And his fans are just crapping all over me, the Dean Ambrose fans, ‘Oh you shouldn’t have asked him this, or you were this, or you were too whatever.’ My fans were like ‘Well, what’s wrong with him.’ So there was all this discombobulation and sh*t going on on social media. Meanwhile, I was sitting there, from the end of that interview or during that interview, until just the other day, that one thing is something that I think about almost every single day, I sh*t you not, that’s how bad that bothered me. So I was talking to a mutual friend, slash acquaintance, that Dean or Jon knows, he says something about talking to Dean slash Jon, and I said, ‘Man,’ I just texted him back, ‘that interview still haunts me.’ And he said ‘Why don’t you call him.’ And I said, ‘Well, like I said, I don’t know the guy,’ so I said, ‘Do you have his number?’ And he goes ‘Yeah.’ I said ‘Can I have it?’ He said ‘Yeah.’ So I immediately called Jon Moxley. I didn’t know what to call him. So I called him and said ‘Dean, Steve Austin.’ And he’s talked about this in some of his interviews. And we had the best 30 minute conversation, getting back on the same page. There was never any personal animosity towards us. I didn’t know how he felt about me. I thought he might hate my guts.”

On how two talented performers can screw up sometimes: “I’ve been on top of the wrestling world, there’s been a point in my life where I was the hottest thing on two feet in the wrestling industry, and I’ve had great matches with some of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the business. I’ve also gone out there, like I was talking to Sting the other day, we’re doing this thing together, and I remember when Sting was white hot down there in Atlanta, and for some reason we were working in a parking lot right outside Atlanta, and I was calling the match, I had many matches with Sting and we always ripped it up, and for some reason, we went out there and completely sh*t the bed. Went to the back and Sting comes up to me and he goes, ‘Steve, what happened?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, we just sh*t the bed.’ So it happens, you can have two supremely talented people go out there and just sh*t the bed, things don’t happen the way you want them to. That’s what happened with me and Dean, or me and Jon. And so anyway, we got back on the same page. He never hated my guts. I guess, he’s just a lot younger than I am and he was a Stone Cold fan back in the day, and I’m a huge Jon Moxley fan. So whoever thought I was picking on Dean during that interview, or whatever they thought, whatever anybody thought, I think he’s going to come down to Los Angeles whenever he wants to and we’re going to do the podcast together.”

If using the above quotes, please credit The Steve Austin Show, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.