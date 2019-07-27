Steve Austin Praises Baker Mayfield After His Appearance on Straight Up Steve Austin

– TMZ Sports recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, who had high praise for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Austin recently got to hang out with Mayfield for his new reality show Straight Up Steve Austin. Below are some highlights.

Austin on Baker Mayfield: “It was awesome. That kid’s got such a presence about him. And what a head on his shoulders and the way he puts things into perspective. He had that little slip up in Arkansas a lot of people like to bring up. Man, that one little action, this kid is a class act. Super savvy, very alpha. Guys rally around him because he’s such a gamer. You know, he’s never been the chosen one, going from his high school days to having to walk onto Texas Tech and then to Oklahoma, then win the Heisman, then to get drafted No. 1. He always plays with that chip on his shoulder to throw such an accurate football.”

Austin on Mayfield’s composure: “As a young man, boy, I’ll tell you what, he has a lot of composure and a lot of ‘it’ factor, x factor, very charismatic and very confident. I really enjoyed spending time with that young man. And I wish Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield a tremendous season this year.”