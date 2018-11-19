Quantcast

 

WWE News: Steve Austin Praises Charlotte Flair & Ronda Rousey, Rousey Sends A Warning To Charlotte, Rusev Comments on Smackdown’s Survivor Series Loss

November 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Steve Austin Favorites

– Following the Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey match at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, Steve Austin tweeted the following words of praise to the ladies…

– After Charlotte’s vicious beating of Ronda Rousey at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, Rousey posted the following on Twitter…

– Following Smackdown’s failure at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, Rusev posted the following on Twitter…

