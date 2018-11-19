wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Austin Praises Charlotte Flair & Ronda Rousey, Rousey Sends A Warning To Charlotte, Rusev Comments on Smackdown’s Survivor Series Loss
– Following the Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey match at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, Steve Austin tweeted the following words of praise to the ladies…
Finally-Professional Wrestling is back. @RondaRousey and @MsCharlotteWWE ripped it up at #SurvivorSeries. That was a good F’n match. @WWE
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) November 19, 2018
– After Charlotte’s vicious beating of Ronda Rousey at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, Rousey posted the following on Twitter…
This isn’t over @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/tk5zP9LTWN
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 19, 2018
– Following Smackdown’s failure at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, Rusev posted the following on Twitter…
I promise to #SDLive if I’m on team next year I’ll do the jumpy thing to the table !!! #SurvivorSeries
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 19, 2018