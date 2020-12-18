Steve Austin Praises CM Punk And Talks Chicago Memories

Stone Cold Steve Austin posted a message to Instagram in which he spoke about his memories of Chicago and meeting CM Punk.

He wrote: “Throwing it back a couple of years ago and many years ago. First pic is a while back when @cmpunk stopped by my place on the Mean Streets of Los Angle Eze. Marina del Rey to be exact. Same town @georgestrait sang about…

Second pic is after a show at the Rosemont Horizon in Chicago. At the hotel/restaurant we always stayed at when we were in town.

I think it was the Clarion or something like that.

Anyway, Chicago would turn out to be one of my best towns to work. And the Rosemont was my fave building to work because of the acoustics there. You could hear everything instantly and it was loud. Crazy ass fans that you love to work for. The kid I met many years ago did pretty damn good for himself. Great worker in the ring and dynamite on a microphone.”