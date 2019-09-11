Steve Austin Praises Street Profits, Montez Ford Comments

– Steve Austin is a big fan of the Street Profits, and less a fan of people correcting his spelling on Twitter. Austin posted a tweet yesterday praising the tag team, who he got a photo of backstage at Monday night’s Raw. When a bunch of fans pointed out that he used “prophets” instead of “profits,” Austin had a little fire in response as you can see below.

Montez Ford also shared a photo of himself and Angelo Dawkins with Austin, as you can also see:

To the spell checkers out there… Do the letters FO many anything to you? If you mind your own business, then you won’t be minding mine..Good night. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) September 11, 2019

Correct — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) September 11, 2019