Steve Austin Praises Street Profits, Montez Ford Comments

September 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Steve Austin WWE Raw

– Steve Austin is a big fan of the Street Profits, and less a fan of people correcting his spelling on Twitter. Austin posted a tweet yesterday praising the tag team, who he got a photo of backstage at Monday night’s Raw. When a bunch of fans pointed out that he used “prophets” instead of “profits,” Austin had a little fire in response as you can see below.

Montez Ford also shared a photo of himself and Angelo Dawkins with Austin, as you can also see:

