Steve Austin Praises Street Profits, Montez Ford Comments
– Steve Austin is a big fan of the Street Profits, and less a fan of people correcting his spelling on Twitter. Austin posted a tweet yesterday praising the tag team, who he got a photo of backstage at Monday night’s Raw. When a bunch of fans pointed out that he used “prophets” instead of “profits,” Austin had a little fire in response as you can see below.
Montez Ford also shared a photo of himself and Angelo Dawkins with Austin, as you can also see:
At @TheGarden with the Street Prophets. Very talented cats. Bright futures. Stay tuned. @WWE RT @AngeloDawkins: What? pic.twitter.com/bDDrWw6clp
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) September 11, 2019
To the spell checkers out there… Do the letters FO many anything to you? If you mind your own business, then you won’t be minding mine..Good night.
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) September 11, 2019
Correct
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) September 11, 2019
Correct
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) September 11, 2019
OH HELL YEAH. pic.twitter.com/4LN6PkJ5LM
— 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) September 10, 2019
