Steve Austin Praises, Stuns AJ Styles After Raw Ends (Video)

September 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Steve Austin RAW

– Steve Austin continued his beer bash after Raw came to an end, and put over AJ Styles — with a Stunner that followed, of course. You can see video below of Austin calling Styles back to the ring and putting him over, saying that he’s watched him for his whole career and that there’s no one like him. He gave Styles a beer and they toasted before Austin hit a Stunner on the US Champion.

