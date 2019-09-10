Steve Austin Praises, Stuns AJ Styles After Raw Ends (Video)

– Steve Austin continued his beer bash after Raw came to an end, and put over AJ Styles — with a Stunner that followed, of course. You can see video below of Austin calling Styles back to the ring and putting him over, saying that he’s watched him for his whole career and that there’s no one like him. He gave Styles a beer and they toasted before Austin hit a Stunner on the US Champion.

After RAW went off the air, Stone Cold called back AJ Styles and put him over big time. Called him the best wrestler in the world right now. Right before stunning him again ofcourse 😂 #RAW #WWEMSG #RAWMSG pic.twitter.com/XC6FwCwpB6 — Macho T 💪 Not Playing #WWE2K20 Yet (@ItsMachoT) September 10, 2019