Steve Austin Quizzes Kevin Nash on How Many nWo Members He Can Name in 30 Seconds

July 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kevin Nash Broken Skull Sessions

As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash will be Steve Austin’s guest on the next Broken Skull Sessions. WWE released a new preview clip for the episode where Austin quizzes Nash on how many nWo members he can name in 30 seconds.

Nash on the Broken Skull Sessions debuts on Sunday, July 11 on Peacock. You can check out that preview clip below:

