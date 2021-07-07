wrestling / News
Steve Austin Quizzes Kevin Nash on How Many nWo Members He Can Name in 30 Seconds
July 7, 2021
– As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash will be Steve Austin’s guest on the next Broken Skull Sessions. WWE released a new preview clip for the episode where Austin quizzes Nash on how many nWo members he can name in 30 seconds.
Nash on the Broken Skull Sessions debuts on Sunday, July 11 on Peacock. You can check out that preview clip below:
