Steve Austin To Appear on RAW Tonight via Skype, Two More Matches Announced

WWE has announced that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will appear on RAW tonight via Skype. Austin’s new show, Straight Up Steve Austin, is set to premiere on USA Network after RAW tonight, so Austin’s appearance is likely related to that. WWE says Austin will weigh in on the Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar match from Summerslam. Here’s what they wrote:

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin to weigh in on Seth Rollins’ SummerSlam showdown against Brock Lesnar via Skype “What?!” One day after Seth Rollins slayed The Beast to recapture the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will give his reaction to the epic showdown tonight via Skype. Don’t miss The Texas Rattlesnake’s unique new half-hour reality series “Straight Up Steve Austin,” premiering tonight immediately after Raw on USA Network!

Also announced for RAW: Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade in a 2 out of 3 falls match and Drew McIntyre vs. Cedric Alexander.

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles and Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz were both previously announced for tonight’s show.