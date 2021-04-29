wrestling / News
Steve Austin Reacts To Austin Gunn’s Use of Lou Thesz Press On Dynamite
April 29, 2021 | Posted by
Last night on AEW Dynamite, Austin Gunn came out following a six-man tag featuring the Factory against The Nightmare Family, attacking QT Marshall. He hit him with a Lou Thesz press, and after the show was over, tagged Steve Austin on Twitter for his thoughts.
He wrote: “How’s my form?”
Austin replied: “Hell yeah!”
Hell Yeah!
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) April 29, 2021
