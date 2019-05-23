Steve Austin Hosting New Reality Show Straight Up Steve Austin on USA Network

– WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is getting a new reality show on the USA Network. The new show, Straight Up Steve Austin is set to debut on the USA Network later this summer. It’s described as an “interview-based” series, and the first season will consist of seven half-hour episodes that will air on Monday night after Raw. The show debuts on August 12. Here’s the full press release:

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s New Reality Show Is Coming to USA This Summer!

Today, USA Network announced the pickup of Straight Up Steve Austin, a unique interview-based series hosted by retired WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. The series of seven half-hour episodes will air on USA on Mondays at 11/10c following WWE Monday Night Raw, beginning August 12!

In each episode, Austin and a celebrity guest swap stories about their lives and careers during one-of-a-kind custom-tailored adventures in different cities across America. In this unique interview format, there’s no studio, no couch and no cue cards — just a straight-up good time and some good old-fashioned American fun.

Guests include country singer and actor Trace Adkins, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., comedian Gabriel Iglesias, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, NFL Quarterback Baker Mayfield, actor and retired United States Marine Corps Reserve officer Rob Riggle, andImpractical Jokers star Sal Volcano.

Straight Up Steve Austin joins USA’s growing unscripted lineup, which includes family docu-comedies Chrisley Knows Best, Growing Up Chrisley and The Radkes, WWE-related series Miz & Mrs, and buzzy reboots Temptation Island and The Biggest Loser.