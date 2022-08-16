Steve Austin Praises Roman Reigns’ Development, Says He’s Doing ‘Some Amazing Work’

While speaking to Sportskeeda, Steve Austin acknowledged Roman Reigns’ accomplishments and career progress as a wrestler (per Fightful). You can see a highlight and watch the full interview with the Attitude Era superstar below.

On Reigns’ development and current standing in the industry: “Hey, I’ll acknowledge it. He’s doing some amazing work. It took a while for him to put all the pieces of the puzzle together, and they didn’t book him in the greatest fashion at certain points of his career. When he walked through the door, he was one of those guys that had that look and had that it factor. Like, ‘If we can do the right thing with this guy, he’s gonna get over.’ They finally started doing the right thing. He got to a mindset of where he’s at right now and he’s just crushing it, and I couldn’t be prouder of the guy.”