– According to a report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin has turned down the option to wrestle again at WrestleMania 39. While it’s still possible Austin might appear at WrestleMania 39, he apparently won’t be in action in the ring.

Austin was said to have been offered matchups with both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, but he apparently turned both options down. Meltzer stated, “As far as Austin goes, Steve might be at the show. I mean, I wouldn’t be surprised at all. He might do something on the show, but he did in fact turn down wrestling at the show. He was offered [Brock] Lesnar, he was offered Roman Reigns. He could have named his opponent if he wanted to do it with anybody else, but he did not choose to wrestle on the show.”

Meltzer continued that “the same goes” for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania 39, noting that The Rock could be there, but it will likely not be in a wrestling match. Johnson reportedly did not feel like he had enough time to prepare for a WrestleMania-caliber main event, but he apparently left the door open for WrestleMania 40 in 2024.

Cody Rhodes is currently slated to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The event is scheduled for April 2-3 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.