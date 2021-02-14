Steve Austin Responds to CM Punk’s Joke About How Their Match Would Have Gone

CM Punk recently cracked wise about how a match between himself and Steve Austin would be, and it caught the attention of the WWE Hall of Famer. During his recent Twitter Q&A, Punk was asked about how his rumored match with Austin in 2013 or 2014 would have gone and he replied, “Would’ve been short. GTS, 1 2 3.”

Austin saw the tweet and replied, noting:

“I see. @CMPunk You did say that. Damn. Complete delusion. I had us at a 60 minute time limit match at the Rosemont Horizon. Right there in Chicago. Chi Town. The Windy City. Helluva match. Caught you with a Stunner at 59:56. You did not kick out. Bottom line.”

Punk, never one to leave a good meme opportunity alone, had his own response to Austin’s post as you can see below.