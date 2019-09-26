wrestling / News

WWE News: Steve Austin Responds To The Good Place Meme, Triple H Surprises NXT Fans, Today's Wrestling Birthdays

September 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Steve Austin WWE Raw

– During NBC’s The Good Place, the main character Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) has mentioned several times that she has a crush on ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. Now, Austin himself has filmed a little response to that. You can see the original quote and his reply below.

– WWE has posted a video of Triple H surprising NXT fans at the Ale House near Full Sail Live last night.

– Asuka turns 38 years old today while Buddy Murphy is 31.

