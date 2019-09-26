wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Austin Responds To The Good Place Meme, Triple H Surprises NXT Fans, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
– During NBC’s The Good Place, the main character Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) has mentioned several times that she has a crush on ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. Now, Austin himself has filmed a little response to that. You can see the original quote and his reply below.
Hey, @nbcthegoodplace – @steveaustinbsr has a message for Eleanor. We think she'll like it… pic.twitter.com/mv4VZnVNlI
— USA Network (@USA_Network) September 24, 2019
" I've only ever been in love with 2 people in my life. Stone Cold Steve austin, and a guy in a dark bar, who I mistook for Stone Cold Steve austin."- Eleanor Shellstrop @nbcthegoodplace https://t.co/jGkxjjXfHN
— Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) September 24, 2019
– WWE has posted a video of Triple H surprising NXT fans at the Ale House near Full Sail Live last night.
– Asuka turns 38 years old today while Buddy Murphy is 31.
More Trending Stories
- Impact Wrestling Reportedly Lost More Than Just Kevin Sullivan to AEW, Entire Outsourced Production Staff Raided in ‘Crippling’ Move
- Kalisto Says Andrade Only Has a Job Because He’s With Charlotte Flair, Charlotte Responds
- Southside Wrestling Claims WWE Pulled Talent From Their Show
- Jim Ross On Why WWE Did the ECW Angle at Mind Games in 1996, Vince McMahon Working With Paul Heyman