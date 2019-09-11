Steve Austin on When He’s Willing to Appear on WWE TV, Says He Thinks Very Highly of Lance Archer

– TV Insider recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin on his new show, Straight Up Steve Austin. He also had very positive things to say about NJPW’s Lance Archer after he appeared on a recent episode. Below are some highlights.

Austin on his new show: “We’re having fun, so we’re all engaged. I’m like a kid in the candy store here … We kind of wanted to draw from all walks of life. I’m comfortable talking with people from the wrestling and sporting world because I’m so involved with all those things. I’m also totally enamored with the comedy side of things and the music industry like with Trace Adkins who we shot the pilot with. …The whole thing has been a team effort. When we were filming that pilot, you are kind of throwing stuff on the wall and seeing what sticks. Trace Adkins came out for that one, and I’m trying to find my way as an interviewer. I’ve been laughing my ass off ever since it started filming and learning a lot in the process. I’m just trying to go out there and have some fun with people because they are giving me a day out of their lives, and I’m having a blast.”

Steve Austin on working with Lance Archer to help train Sal Vulcano in an episode: “He came off camera extremely well. I don’t know if he has done a whole lot of television work other than being on TV in a wrestling type environment. I thought he was amazingly articulate and eloquent. He was extremely knowledgeable, being 18 years in the business. I thought it was fantastic. We bonded instantly. Kind of like brothers from the same background. I had a blast hanging out with that guy and think very highly of him.”

Austin on when he will come back on WWE TV: “Not everything is last minute. Some things are thought out way in advance. They call me up, and if I’m available and it sounds like a good idea, I’ll do it. I’ve been away for a long time. I always like to say I want the current superstars to have all the television time, but if I can go out there and give someone a rub. Or if I can get out there in front of a crowd that is still around when I was still active who want to see me again, that’s a cool feeling too. It’s just something that is happening. It’s not like I’m going to go back on the road full-time or anything,” Steve continued. “It’s some good opportunities. It makes sense TV-wise, business-wise. I’m there to lend a hand or help out as much as I can.”