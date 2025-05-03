Steve Austin Reveals His Favorite Matches From WrestleMania 41

– During a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin discussed his favorite matches from WrestleMania 41. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Austin on the Women’s World Title bout on Night 2: “That was one of my favorite matches of the entire two days. About 30 minutes before (seeing IYO backstage), I saw Bianca Belair and I told her the same. Had I seen Rhea, I would’ve told her the same thing. It was just an amazing match. Great timing. Very physical. Those three women are badasses to begin with. All of them are great workers. Bianca, in the short time she’s been around, has really picked everything up. I really liked that match.”

His thoughts on Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest: “I liked Drew McIntyre’s match with Priest. I like the match with Bron Breakker, Dominik, (Finn Balor, and Penta). What a finish. The guy went over in a ring full of killers, you don’t expect him to go over. That was another one of my favorite matches.”

Steve Austin also appeared during WrestleMania 41: Night 2 to announce the show’s attendance. Also on Night 1, he and Bret Hart appeared for a segment honoring the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 inductees. Hart and Austin’s iconic match from WrestleMania 13 was inducted into this year’s Hall of Fame class.