Steve Austin Reveals Vince McMahon Gets Angry When He Teases A Comeback

Joey Ryan appeared on a recent edition of Steve Austin’s podcast (via Wrestling Inc), and joked about Austin coming out of retirement, and that Vince McMahon gets angry when he teases a comeback. Here are some highlights…

“I just got back from my fitness program, trying to get back in shape, so I was eating meal number two,” Austin said.

“Getting in WrestleMania shape?” Ryan asked.

“Only if it’s going to be you and me, Joey. Austin and Ryan!” Austin joked.

“You’re going to have to politic for that one. You’re going to have to politic hard for that one,” Ryan replied.

“Austin and Ryan at [WrestleMania] 35! If I make the call, it’ll happen.” Austin claimed.

“Dude, anyway, I’m not going to tease it that much because Vince always gets hotter than hell at me if I tease a match,” Austin shared.

Austin then joked about working All In 2…

“These people were on fire the whole damn time. I would have loved to have worked in front of that crowd. They were on fire. I’m sure [Cody and The Young Bucks] would have given you a spot if you wanted to come work. I might call them next year. You’ve always got to save something for the next one.”