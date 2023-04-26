Steve Austin Says The Rock Took the Stunner The Best, Explains Why

Steve Austin has named The Rock as the man who took his Stunner the best, and recently explained why. Austin was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and during the conversation, he was asked who took his finisher the most effectively. The WWE Hall of Famer answered (per Wrestling Inc), “I always go to The Rock.”

When elaborating in his answer, Austin said, “The Rock would always take that extra effort to careen around the ring, and you know, way oversell fashion,” Austin said. “But it just meant so much when he did that because the big matches that we had, whether it was [WrestleMania] 15, 17, and 19 those moments meant so much.”

He continued, “Here’s the thing that people don’t understand about when you give The Rock a Stunner, that guy he was so jacked and just so hard. When he’s bouncing around the ring, sometimes he’d flop off the ropes and end up landing back on me I was like, ‘Jesus you’re killing me.'”

Austin and Rock feuded on and off for much of their WWE careers from 1997 through 2003.