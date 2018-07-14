Steve Austin on Realizing He Wasn’t Going to be a Rocker

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently appeared on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast. Below are some additional highlights from the show.

Steve Austin on growing up as a KISS fan: “Growing up I was a huge KISS fan I know you are as well. I had every single album, loved every single member. I wish Peter and Ace would have stayed as straight as Paul and Gene you know and got to make more money. But anyway, I had my headphones on you know I was singing, ‘shock me!’ You know Ace’s song, ‘make me feel better, shock me.’ All of a sudden, I’m singing my ass off and me and my brother shared a room and I’m sitting there dude and I’m jamming. I’m Ace Freely. I’m singing like a motherf–ker, right? And my brother just b—h-slapped my damn headphones right off my head. We were ten months apart in age. We fought like cats and dogs every single day and I won 99.9% of the time. When he slapped those headphones off, I was pretty tough back then Chris. I jumped off that goddamn chair and was like, ‘what are you doing?!’ He goes, ‘take those headphones off and listen to yourself you sound like s–t!’ I’m like, goddamn that’s kinda a rude awakening. Kinda took me outta my zone.”

Steve Austin on listening to himself sing: “So, sure enough, I took the headphones off and I listened to myself sing Shock Me… I sucked ass. Jeez and dude, right there that crushed me because I knew I wasn’t gonna front a rock n roll band and that’s probably when I started trying to play the guitar and bass.”