wrestling / News
Steve Austin, Roman Reigns & More React to Kevin Owens Stunning Shane McMahon on Smackdown
– Kevin Owens’ Stunner to Shane McMahon on Smackdown has drawn a reaction across the WWE roster and beyond. During tonight’s Smackdown, Owens cut a promo on Shane after the latter cancelled his match with Dolph Ziggler, saying that Shane’s constant appearances on WWE TV is something that “nobody watching ever wanted.” He proceeded to continue his promo through two separate mic cuts, at one point naming Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Ali, Liv Morgan, Asuka, AOP, and Kairi Sane as people who have lost out on TV time due to Shane’s need for screen time.
At the end of the show, Roman Reigns was in a match with Dolph Ziggler when Shane got involved. Owens came out to the ring and laid out Shane with the Stunner. You can see reactions below:
Arrive.
Raise Hell.
(Stun your boss)
Leave.#SDLive @FightOwensFight @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/Yk3lqe5ccM
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2019
Somebody’s gotta do it. Yeah, I tagged myself in…RT @WWE: Arrive.
Raise Hell.
(Stun your boss)
Leave.#SDLive @FightOwensFight @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/GNgV3UH2DU
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) July 10, 2019
A kick to the face from @CedricAlexander on #Raw.
A stunner from @FightOwensFight on #SDLive.
And on Sunday, a tombstone and spear from The Deadman and Me.
Damn, terrible week for y’all!#ExtremeRules
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 10, 2019
Thanks @FightOwensFight
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) July 10, 2019
. @FightOwensFight is the 🐐
— LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 10, 2019
Thank you @FightOwensFight! #SDLive
— Best Kept Secret is Coming (@WWE_Murphy) July 10, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley On Establishing a Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says Vince Is ‘Easy to Talk To’, Discusses Vince’s ‘Mind Trick’
- Eric Bischoff Denies That Hulk Hogan vs. Goldberg Was Originally Set To Be A Dark Match, Discusses Whether Match Was Reaction to Ratings
- Johnny Impact No Longer Under Contract With Impact Wrestling, Has Unrestricted Free Agency Status
- Backstage News On Why Sami Callihan Beat Tessa Blanchard At Slammiversary