Steve Austin vs. Roman Reigns Was Reportedly Pitched Within WWE

There was a pitch made for a match between Roman Reigns and Steve Austin, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, WWE has had some plans in place in the event that the Rock does not return for a match at WrestleMania, and that a pitch was made for a “huge opponent” for Austin that turned out to be Roman Reigns. It was ntoed that Austin’s camp was at least “approached” about the possibility of the match with an “enormous” amount of money offered for it. According to people in WWE, they had not heard anything regarding whether the offer was accepted or not, and another source said that there was another major name pitched to Austin in the previous months.

Austin made his return to the ring at last year’s WrestleMania for a match against Kevin Owens. The report notes that there were concerns at the time that Austin would change his mind that persisted right up until the day of the show, and they were not sure if he would do the night two things he did with Vince McMahon until that day of the show.