wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Austin’s Rookie Year Featured in Latest Playlist, ‘Stone Cold’ Week Trailer
March 15, 2021 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist takes a look at Steve Austin’s rookie year. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Look back at “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s first year in WWE, from debuting as The Ringmaster to King of the Ring to battling Bret Hart at Madison Square Garden.”
– In related news, WWE posted a trailer for this week’s “Stone Cold Week” which you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Paul Wight On Why Wrestling Companies Need Competition, Mark Henry Potentially Joining AEW
- Matt Hardy Responds To Criticism Of Tony Khan Copyright Claiming YouTube Videos
- WWE Reportedly Shooting for Record Attendance During Pandemic at WrestleMania 37
- Eric Bischoff On Critics Of AEW Signing Older Stars Like Sting & Paul Wight, Says Bret Hart Was Not A Main Event Draw