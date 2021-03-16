wrestling / News

WWE News: Steve Austin’s Rookie Year Featured in Latest Playlist, ‘Stone Cold’ Week Trailer

March 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Steve Austin Brian Pillman

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist takes a look at Steve Austin’s rookie year. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Look back at “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s first year in WWE, from debuting as The Ringmaster to King of the Ring to battling Bret Hart at Madison Square Garden.”

– In related news, WWE posted a trailer for this week’s “Stone Cold Week” which you can see below:

