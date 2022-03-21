wrestling / News
Steve Austin Said To Be In ‘Fantastic Shape’ For Wrestlemania Appearance
During an appearance on Sunday Night’s Main Event (via Wrestling Inc), Dave Meltzer spoke about Steve Austin’s upcoming appearance at Wrestlemania and said that according to his sources, Austin is in ‘fantastic shape’ for the segment with Kevin Owens. He noted at a mutual friend of himself and Austin’s spotted Stone Cold at a training session.
Meltzer said that Austin will likely take his shirt off, noting that “there’s gonna be a fight, there’s gonna be a brawl, without a doubt.”
He added that fans will see more than “just a kick in the gut and stunner”. He added: “He’s training very hard so it’s gonna be more than that. Will he do a 20 minute match? No, I don’t think so. Will he go 7 minutes or something and have a brawl all over the place? I kind of expect that, yeah.“
