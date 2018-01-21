Steve Austin Says Al Snow Helped Him With WrestleMania 13 Match, Training For WWE Debut

– Steve Austin spoke with Al Snow on the latest episode of the Steve Austin Show about training with Snow before his WWE debut and more. Highlights are below, pre Wrestling Inc:

On training at Al Snow’s school before making his WWE debut: “When I came to [WWE] in 1995 as ‘The Ringmaster’, before I made my debut, I was very rusty. Now, I had about two or three matches, one with Mikey Whipwreck and one with Mikey and Sandman, but they were pretty short. They were what they were. And I needed to knock the rust off to some degree and I told Vince [McMahon], ‘I’d like to go to Al Snow’s school up there in Lima, Ohio before I start, so I can knock a little bit of that rust off because I haven’t really been that active.’ And he goes, ‘That’d be fine,’ so they flew me up.”

On Snow accusing him of being gassy during the training sessions: “I think, Al, at that stage of my career, I was living purely on beans and alcohol! But I remember I told Vince, ‘I’ve got to knock some of that ring rust off – I want to go see Al Snow.’ So they flew me out there five days.”

On bouncing ideas off of Snow for submission moves ahead of his WrestleMania 13 match: “Before I had that submission match with Bret Hart, I came to [Snow] again. I said, ‘hey man, I’ve got a submission match. Dude, you know my style. It has changed a little bit from USWA/WCW to [WWE] and I got dumped on my head, but I was never a scientific wonder. I was a mechanic, but I didn’t know any submission moves. So we talked and [Snow] gave me a couple. I think the one that I ended up using, I don’t even know what it was called, so anyway, [Snow] was a very big part of WrestleMania 13, although nobody knows that.”