Steve Austin Says Becky Lynch’s Passion For Wrestling Rivals His Own

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Steve Austin praised Becky Lynch for her passion for the business and coming up with her character of ‘The Man’ on her own. Here are highlights:

On Becky Lynch: “I found out that she was more confident than what I originally thought. She is more charismatic than I first thought. She has broken so much ground with this “Man” character and how she came up with it. She’s very spontaneous and very quick—not just with an answer, but with a well-thought-out answer. I love that she stays composed. Her passion for the business rivals mine. And that’s not something I often say. Her episode was one of my favorites of the new show. Becky Lynch is the real deal. She’s a woman, but she’s The Man.”

On if he gave her advice: “I asked her on the episode about what she’s currently going through and about maintaining her spot. She actually answers that on the show. But she literally lives right down the street from me, so when we crossed paths a time or two in Los Angeles, I did give her a couple pieces of advice. I won’t specifically tell you what I told her, but I will tell you this, and it’s what I tell everyone who asks me for advice: ‘This is the way Stone Cold Steve Austin did it, and it is just one way. Take it and process it, and whether you use 30 percent of it or 100 percent of it, use my advice in a way that applies to you rather than to me.’ I take zero credit for her success. She’s the one going out there, doing her own thing and laying it on the line. There’s a lot of similarities between The Man and Stone Cold Steve Austin.”

On what he thinks of AEW providing competition: “Good! I love competition, and Vince [McMahon] does too. A lot of my friends are over there, and it gives people who aren’t with WWE the opportunity to be employed and have a job. I see it as nothing but positive. We’ll see how they do.”