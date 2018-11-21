Steve Austin Says Big Show Talked Him Into Buying a Custom Chopper

During a recent edition of his podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Steve Austin says Big Show convinced him to buy a custom chopper built by the famed Jesse James and West Coast Choppers…

On Getting The Chopped: “Man, I think Harley Davidsons are pretty cool, but I remember when I had that West Coast Chopper built by Jesse James way back in the day when I lived in Malibu, California. Four of the guys from [WWE] are going to get custom choppers built [and] one guy dropped out. Big Show says, ‘hey, Steve, we’re all going to get choppers. They’re going to give us a pretty good deal on them. Do you want one? West Coast Choppers, Jesse James is going build them.’ I said, ‘yeah, man. Sounds good.'” Austin continued, “two years later, I’m living out in Malibu, California. Here comes the delivery truck bringing this badass s–t. Man, I’m talking about a nine, 10-foot long chopper. Long ass front forks, black and metal flake flames on the gas tank, a skull in the middle of it. It was unbelievable.”

On Quickly Selling The Chopper: “I didn’t have my motorcycle license. I got on for about three miles down the Pacific Coast Highway right there on the damn ocean. And I did a big ass u-turn. I drove three miles back. They didn’t even have a mirror on it. It didn’t have a speedometer on it. It had a little bitty ass brake light on it about the size of my thumb. And then, my wife came outside, and we weren’t married at the time, and she goes, ‘well, what do you think? How is it?’ I said, ‘it’s for sale!’ And she says, ‘what?’ And I told her, I said, ‘man,’ I said, ‘this bike is cool. It’s badass. West Coast Choppers is the real deal, and those guys make art, and it’s unbelievable, but, man, with no speedometer and a little bitty ass brake light, that long as front fork,’ I told my wife, I said, ‘there [are] a lot of things that are going to happen to me, but the one thing that’s not going to happen to me is that you’re not going to hear about me getting smoked by a car on the Pacific Co

How Much Did He Make Selling It?: “I made $10,000.” Austin shared, “I turned around, that was right after we bought the Broken Skull Ranch down there in Tilden, Texas and I bought a 105 horsepower Kubota tractor, Komodo tractor as my old producer used to say, with air conditioning and that’s what we used to maintain the Broken Skull Ranch for the 10 years that I owned it.”