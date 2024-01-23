Steve Austin Says Cody Rhodes Is In His Prime, Can’t Wait To See What Cody Does Next

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote the upcoming WWE 2K24 video game. You can check out some highlights below:

On a potential match with The Rock at WrestleMania 40: “I think that would be in slow motion. I don’t know about that, but Philly would be a great place for it to happen. I worked with The Rock at WrestleMania XV, and we rocked the house. I pinned his shoulders to the mat, one-two-three. But I don’t know about that happening now. If you want to recreate it, that’s why WWE 2K24 is so great. We’ll see what happens in Philly. But if you want to see it happen, make it happen in your own house.”

On Cody Rhodes: “I visited with Cody Rhodes [during the 2K video shoot]. I’ve followed his career since day one. To see the journey he’s been on, to see him on top of the world right now, it’s great to see him enjoying the ride with a clear mind and so much momentum. He works so hard. And look at his journey. He left WWE to come back to WWE to headline. He’s in his prime, and I can’t wait to see what he does next.”