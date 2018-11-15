Steve Austin Says He Didn’t Quit Drinking Beer For Good

Steve Austin was the subject of headlines last week when he said he’d been cutting back on beer due to his diet, but he now says (via Wrestlezone) that it’s not a permanent move. He explained…

To answer the question, to put all of the rumors to rest, and I’d hate to even go down this road. Everybody started spreading the word, my phone started ringing off the hook, people were texting me, people were emailing me or sending me direct messages. Some people were flat-out upset and heartbroken that I had stopped drinking beer. I had many people who are recovering addicts saying ‘hey man, congratulations on your newfound sobriety.’ To those people, I say thank you so much for caring about me, but that was a rumor. I’m fine, I’m on a diet. That’s why I quit. When you try to drop some pounds, you get down to your desired weight, you don’t level off on the calories and throw some alcohol back in there and go hog wild, but that’s what we did every year down there in South Texas, Kristin. Long story short, end of story, I quit drinking temporarily to reach a goal weight. I did not quit drinking temporarily to improve my health or because I was in harm’s way.