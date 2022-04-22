Steve Austin Says He and WWF Almost Had A Beer Sponsorship During Attitude Era

In an interview with the Brewbound podcast (via Fightful), Steve Austin revealed that he and the WWF almost had a beer sponsorship during the Attitude Era but it fell apart.

He said: “It was an option. We actually pitched a beer company, I won’t name their name, but we’ve all heard of them and they are very popular. I just think it was due to the fact that I was very aggressive, maybe a little controversial. My mother used to tell me, ‘Steven, if you were on TV when you were a kid, I wouldn’t let you watch you.’ What I was doing was very cutting edge, very edgy. That was the tip of the spear as far as the Attitude Era was concerned. I just don’t think that was someone’s idea of what a role model for their beer, what it looked like, at that time.”