Steve Austin Says He Could Conceivably Have One More Match in Him

– Steve Austin says that he could theoretically get one more match out of his career at some point. Austin discussed the situation on Tuesday’s episode of The Steve Austin Show while reflecting on his last match against The Rock at WrestleMania XIX, and the PodcastOne sent out an excerpt from the discussion.

It’s important to note that Austin says nothing about whether he WILL have one more match, simply that he could have one in theory.

“For the last couple of weeks, down there at the RAW reunion in Tampa, down there at the Madison Square Garden show at Monday Night RAW – people always ask me, ‘Hey man, you’re still in really good shape. You got one more match left in you?,’” Austin said. “And I tell them, ‘Man.’ I say, ‘You know, it’s a tough thing to think about.’ Physically, would I be able to have one more match? Yes, most definitely, and I could make it to that match without being injured. Although the risks are always there, just because I think all of the surgeries, I had… where I had the spinal stenosis, and getting that bone spur taken off my spinal cord – I’m in a good place. Nerves are feeling a lot better than they use to. So, you know, in theory, could I have a match? In theory, yes.”

