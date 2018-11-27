Steve Austin Says He’d Like To Work With Brock Lesnar & Elias

While he’s not returning to the ring, Steve Austin stated in a Q&A during his podcast (via Fightful) that there are two stars from the current roster he’d like to work with…

“I’m good friends with Brock Lesnar and it’d be fun to work with Brock ’cause I was supposed to all those years ago. I also really think Elias is doing well. I’d like to work with that guy to elevate him. I think he’s on his way to being a top guy. I’ve known Brock forever and we’re good friends. But Elias has been making more and more progress. The character is coming around. The guitar work is great. Damn good hand in the ring. Great gimmick. He’s working baby (face) now and I think that’s great.”