Steve Austin Says He’s Proud of The Rock For Hollywood Success

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Steve Austin spoke about working with The Rock becoming a huge Hollywood star and being proud of his success. Here are highlights:

On The Rock’s success in Hollywood: “Everybody is doing their thing, but yeah, I could definitely see back then that a guy like him would have the capability and the ability and the want to succeed like he has. He has done it through nothing but hard a** work. Props to him. I loved our matches together. I have always loved working with him, and I’m proud of him. I’m happy for all of his success because he is just killing it, and he is working his a** off.”

On the Rock not fitting a particular mold: “This larger-than-life character that he was in that movie, and then he didn’t almost try to fit into Hollywood standards. No, no, no, just let me do this my way. So the thing I like about The Rock is, he goes, ‘Hey man, I’m not just going to just mold myself down. I’m just going to be me, and that’s what he has done. He has taken over Hollywood by himself.”

On The Rock becoming a big deal in Hollywood: “You know, who would have figured? But that’s what he had his sights set on. And he is a third-generation pro wrestler, and so he got into the business because of a passion for the business and then also saw the light on the other side, or the light at the end of the tunnel. That first tunnel was maybe that first Scorpion King movie, and I think it only took one screenshot of him looking like a movie star.”