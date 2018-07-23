Steve Austin Says Managers Should Still Have A Presence In Pro Wrestling

During a recent edition of his podcast (via wrestlinginc.com), Steve Austin spoke about the concept of managers in wrestling and that they should still have a presence…

“You just don’t see [managers] anymore. To me, they were the salt and pepper on a great steak. Such colorful, flamboyant personalities, either that mouthpiece, or that dressing, or whatever it needs to be to enhance that talent further, or be the crutch, or be an addition to, and just make that person a superstar. The way I grew up watching wrestling when I was seven or eight years old, and going through the territories, and having my share of managers. Whether I liked them or not, or wanted them to be with me, I learned a lot from them. To me, they’re part of the landscape that is pro wrestling.”