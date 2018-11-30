Steve Austin Says He Tried to Emulate Ric Flair Early in His Career

During a recent edition of his podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Steve Austin spoke with Tom Prichard about the wrestlers they tried to emulate during their careers…

Austin on Trying to Emulate Ric Flair: “For me, for many years, I tried to be Ric Flair and I was a big failure being Ric Flair, but he was a big inspiration early on in my [professional wrestling] career and I found that the brawling style [lent] itself to me.” Austin continued, “in USWA, when I met [Prichard], hell, I was just trying to learn the ropes!”

Prichard on Emulating The Funks: “Terry Funk, I mean, The Funks, all of them, were great workers, but Terry stood out because he was just so unorthodox, and so out of the ordinary, and later on, watching a guy like Valentine, I could appreciate his work.” Prichard explained, “back then, I wasn’t sure what he was doing, but later on when I really got to watch it and talk to him a little bit, I got it even more. He was one of those guys who loved the lifestyle and just loved to get hit and get in the ring. And some of those guys were like that. Some of those guys just liked to get in the ring and hit each other. But Terry Funk told a story even when there wasn’t one to tell. He made it. He made everything he did mean something. He worked even when he wasn’t on camera. He was working the whole time and he was having fun. And that was another thing, man, when I used to watch him once I got in the [pro wrestling] business, and he’d be on the card, I’d watch him in the dressing room. He’s messing with everybody! And just having fun, just having fun. A lot of those West Texas guys really influenced me. [Dick] Murdoch was another one.”

Austin Shares a Road Story of Riding With Prichard: “One time, we were riding down the road and I’d ask [Prichard] a million questions after we developed our relationship and our friendship. I always had a lot of respect for [Prichard]. [Prichard] [was] always very fair to me and gave me a lot of [Prichard’s] time. I’ll never forget. It’s one of my trademark stories that I’ve told a million times, but we were driving down the road and I think [Prichard] might have been driving at the time. I might have been riding shotgun. But ‘Prime Time’ [Brian Lee] was in the backseat. [Prichard] looked at me, maybe I was driving, but [Prichard] said, ‘Steve, what’s so stunning about ‘Stunning’ Steve?’ and [Prichard] asked ‘Prime Time’ ‘what’s so ‘Prime Time’ about Brian Lee?’ and that was the first time… Hell, I was just trying to be a pro wrestler. I wasn’t thinking about a character. I wasn’t thinking about a being. I wasn’t thinking about my relationship with the crowd, what the crowd thought of me, who I was that they could think or me or form an opinion of me. I was just trying to be a wrestler. I was caught up in the mechanics, the one-on-one stuff and then get to the psychology, a couple of different layers of that, but I wasn’t a character. When [Prichard] asked me that question, it’s a story that I’ve never forgotten and I didn’t have an answer for [Prichard] because when Dutch Mantel made up ‘Stunning’ Steve Austin, he had given me ‘Steve Austin’, which I rejected, because I didn’t want to copy ‘The Million Dollar Man’, ‘The Six Million Dollar Man’, but going out, I needed a name and that’s what he [came] up with.” Austin recalled, “so I’m Steve Austin, I go through my whole career not thinking about a character and [Prichard] [was] the first person to make me think about that.”