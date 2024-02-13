Steve Austin Says He Won’t Say No to Another In-Ring Return

– During a recent interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked about another potential WWE in-ring return at 59 years old. Below are some highlights:

Steve Austin on why he won’t say no to another in-ring return: “I said I’d never get in a ring again unless all the stars aligned. For some reason, somehow, they all did. At the age of 57, I headlined the first night of WrestleMania. I never thought I’d do that. If you’d have told me that when I retired in [2003], I’d have said, ‘You’re crazy.’ So I’m not gonna sit here and say no to anything, because you never say never in this crazy business of sports entertainment.”

On loving wrestling and WWE: “I love the sports entertainment business more than anything I’ve ever done in my life. You get a dose of it, and you want more. So here I am talking to you a couple years later about doing it again. That’s how addicting it is to me, just to talk about it. I get excited, and I’ll start talking too fast. But it’s not gonna happen. But it could.”

Steve Austin headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens. It was his first match since WrestleMania 19 in 2003.