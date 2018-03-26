Various News: Steve Austin’s Schedule For Wrestlecon, Roku Partnering with WWE For Wrestlemania Contest, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– As previously noted, Steve Austin will be at Wrestlecon to sign autographs and take photos with fans on April 7. You can find tickets here. The Saturday date was added after his appearance on April 8 sold out immediately. It will be the only appearance he makes that weekend. Here is the Saturday schedule :

9am: Austin Professional Photo Ops Begin

10am: Austin AM Autograph Session Begins

1pm: Austin Professional Photo Ops Begin

2pm: Austin PM Autograph Session Begins

– Sylvain Grenier is 41 years old today while Mike Mondo is 35.

– Roku announced they are teaming with WWE for Wrestlemania 34 giveaways.