Steve Austin Selling California Home For $3.4 Million

Steve Austin has sold one of his California homes for a $3.4 million price tag. TMZ reports that the WWE Hall of Famer has agreed to sell a home in Marina del Rey for $3.395 million after putting it on the market a month ago. The original asking price of the 3,000 square foot home was $3.595 million.

Austin bought the home for $1.965 million in 2007 and has done significant work on it since. Austin owns another home on the same street per Bleacher Report, which he bought in 2017 for $1.49 million.