WWE News: Steve Austin Selling One Of His Homes, Stock Slips

– Steve Austin is unloading one of his homes with a $3.595 million asking price. Dirt.com reports that the WWE Hall of Famer is selling one of his two homes in Marina Del Rey in Los Angeles. The home is 2,724 square feet with three to four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, sitting on 8,003 square feet. The home was constructed in 1953.

– WWE’s stock closed at $52.08 on Wednesday, down 2.04% from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.39% on the day.